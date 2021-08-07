COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 66 New Cases

August 7, 2021

Press Release:- Today Saturday, August 7, 2021 the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of 66 new cases of COVID-19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory. This is from a total of 246 samples taken during the period August 4, 2021 to August 6, 2021. These samples were processed on August 6, 2021.

These individuals were seen at various community respiratory clinics where they were assessed and tested for COVID-19. In-keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, they were placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners while awaiting receipt of their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them in isolation. The contact tracing

for these new cases is underway.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 11 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 257. Presently, one of the active cases is requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 5779.

As of August 6, 2021 a total of 32, 787 individuals have received the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine and 25, 522 individuals have received the second dose. The COVID-19 vaccine is available to individuals 18 years and older.

People must take two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in order to be fully vaccinated. Let us all adults get vaccinated to protect ourselves, family, friends, colleagues and others.

Today, the Ministry of Health notes a spike in the COVID-19 cases which was anticipated given the increase in social activities over the past couple of weeks. At this time, the public is reminded to remain vigilant and to take all the necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

We encourage individuals with respiratory signs and symptoms to access care at any of the five Community Respiratory Clinics.

These include the Vieux-Fort Wellness Center, Dennery Hospital, Soufriere Hospital, La Clery Wellness Center and the Gros-Islet Polyclinic. As we continue to manage the COVID-19 outbreak and prepare for the possible introduction of the Delta variant, it is extremely important that all Saint Lucians adhere to the protocols and continue practicing the infection prevention and control measures.

The Ministry of Health once again wants to reiterate that vaccines are the most effective public health measure in managing infectious diseases. Therefore, we encourage individuals to get vaccinated and be protected from the severe forms, complications, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19.

Let us all take personal responsibility and protect ourselves by washing hands regularly, wearing a mask in public places covering the mouth, nose and chin, maintain a distancing from others and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces using a bleach solution.

Individuals are asked to avoid crowds and keep away from others if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new

information becomes available.