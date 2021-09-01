COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 104 New Cases, Two More Deaths

Press Release:- Today Wednesday September 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms 104 new cases of COVID-19. These cases are from a total of 322 samples processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Tuesday August 31, 2021. These cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 8322.

The Ministry of Health also reports two new COVID-19 deaths. To date, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in country is 74 and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 32. COVID-19 death #73 is a 65 year old female from the Castries district. COVID-19 death #74 is an 84 year old female from the Anse La Raye district.

The Ministry of Health extends condolences to families, friends and loved ones of these individuals.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 42 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases currently in country to date to 1988. Three of the active cases are in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.-

Today Wednesday, September 1, 2021 the Government of Saint Lucia received its third installment of 24, 000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility. To date 34, 901 individuals have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine and 27, 942 have received the second dose.

Tomorrow Thursday, September 2, 2021 the COVID-19 vaccine will be given at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, the Gros-Islet Human Resource Center and the People’s Discount Drugstore at St. Louis Street, Castries (by appointment only). The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at the various wellness centers around the island and this service is free of charge.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.