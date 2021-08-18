COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 103 New Cases

August 17, 2021

Press Release:- Today Tuesday August 17, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms 103 new cases of COVID-19. These cases are from a total of 390 samples processed at the Ezra Long Laboratory on Monday August 16, 2021.

These cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to

6578.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of 16 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. This brings the total number of active cases currently on record in country to 896. One of these active cases is in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

Today, the Government of the United States of America donated 52, 650 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Government of Saint Lucia. This now provides individuals with a choice when taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

A total of 33, 877 first doses and 26, 551 second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered to date.

Vaccination continues tomorrow August 18, 2021 at the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School and the Vigie Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments for vaccination can also be

made at community wellness centers.

Vaccines remain one of the most effective means for protecting the health of people.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.