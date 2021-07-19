COVID-19: Kassav Co-Founder In Intensive Care

July 19, 2021

One of the creators of the Caribbean music group Kassav, Jacob Desvarieux, 65, is in a rather worrying but stable state of health.

After rumors that circulated during this weekend, Los Production and Kassav Management published a press release on Sunday July 18, sent in particular to RCI radio and La 1ère

They confirm that Jacob Desvarieux, positive for Covid-19, was placed in an artificial coma at the Point-à-Pitre hospital. “To give him the necessary care”.

“This is a classic medical protocol. His condition is deemed stable by his doctors, and we will have more information within 48 hours. We thank you for not circulating false information on whatsapp in order to let the team of the University Hospital of Pointe-à-Pitre work calmly and to spare those close to them ”, details the press release.

Diabetic and having undergone a transplant, the health of Jacob Desvarieux is particularly monitored and as the 1st relayed, it was during a check-up that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Formed at the end of the 70s, the group Kassav ‘has more than 40 years of career and has greatly participated in the influence of West Indian music throughout the world. The group which has already performed at the Zénith or at the Stade de France has more than fifteen albums to its credit.