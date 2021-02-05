COVID-19 DEATH TOLL NOW AT 18 IN BARBADOS

The death toll from COVID-19 in Barbados has increased to 18, with two more Barbadians succumbing to the viral illness.

One of the deceased is an 83 year old man, who passed away at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on February 4th. The senior citizen lived alone and on February 3rd, after not being seen for some time, friends and neighbours broke into his rural home in an attempt to help him.

He was found to be unwell and was taken to the QEH where he was seen in A&E. He died there yesterday.

This morning, a 75 year old female passed away at Harrison Point. She was a patient of the Geriatric Hospital in St. Michael when she took ill. She was admitted to the QEH on January 27th, but was transferred to the isolation facility two days later, when a PCR test showed her to be COVID positive.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has extended deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, described the case of the elderly gentleman as “a very sad one.” He says it shows the importance of looking out for each other and notes this a good time to get back to the traditional community spirit.

Sympathising at the passing of the elderly lady, Minister Bostic says her case shows the necessity of being vigilant in relation to the elderly, who have been the majority of those dying from COVID-19 in Barbados.

He says the majority of seniors are getting infected in their homes by close relatives, care givers and friends who are circulating in public and then coming into contact with the elderly.

Minister Bostic cautioned Barbadians to be very careful around senior citizens and those who suffer from chronic noncommunicable diseases.

He reminded the public of the importance of wearing masks around vulnerable people, washing hands frequently and maintaining the distance of 6 feet, saying lives depend on observing the safety protocols and guidelines.