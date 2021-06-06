COVID-19: CMO Cites ‘Numerous Outbreaks’ From Bars

May 31, 2021

(St.Lucia Times) Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health has expressed concern over the continued diagnoses of COVID-19 cases locally, with Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, citing outbreaks from bars.

“We continue to manage numerous outbreaks emanating from local bars,” Belmar-George disclosed in a statement on Monday.

The CMO disclosed that a total of 5,067 cases have been diagnosed in country from March 2020 to present.

And over the last 14 days, health officials noted a total of 185 new cases.

Currently, there are 188 active cases in Saint Lucia.

Belmar-George revealed that the majority of the cases were in the Southern region of the island, as well as Babonneau and Gros-Islet in the North.

“The Ministry of Health alerts the public that we are still in a vulnerable position,” she said.

According to Belmar-George the vulnerability is based on the high risk of introduction of COVID-19.

She also noted the variants of concern from the developed countries.

And she mentioned neighboring Martinique, plus transmission in country due to inconsistent compliance to protocols.

The CMO explained that the ministry of health has noted the increase in social activities across the island especially on weekends and the general relaxation of the public health measures.

“We continue to advise the public to remain vigilant – adhere to the protocols that are put in place to keep us safe,” Belmar-George stated.

She explained that it is a privilege to have access to vaccines in the COVID-19 fight.

“Vaccination remains the most effective public health measure in managing infectious diseases,” the CMO stated.

In this regard, Belmar-George said the Astra Zeneca vaccine has been proven to be safe and effective in protecting people from developing COVID-19, its severe forms, complications, hospitalizations and death.

“We continue to urge the public to access the various sites to get immunized at the soonest,” she said.

As of May 30, 2021 a total of 28,118 people had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

And 18,653 have received the second dose.

” Encourage your family and friends to get immunized so we can all be protected,” Belmar-George advised.

Headline photo caption: Internet image courtesy Jai Jai Shum