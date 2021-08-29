COVID-19 Barbados Could See 500 Cases Per Day

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on August 29, 2021 in Barbados

Residents of Barbados have been warned that if the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread rapidly, the island could possibly be looking at recording hundreds of cases per day.

Barbados Today quoted Senior Medical Officer Dr. Ingrid Cumberbatch  as saying that authorities are seeing entire families and households being infected with COVID.

She said that according to projections from the University of the West Indies (UWI), there could be a maximum of 500 cases per day.

“So, we haven’t seen that yet, but we know that that is a possibility. And from looking at other scenarios, when I say other, I am talking about in other jurisdictions, we know that that is not even the worst case, because that is a picture that was painted with a mixture of Alpha and Delta circulating in Barbados. So right now, given the projections from our UWI colleagues, I can say we are looking at 500 cases a day from right now, probably into next week, as a maximum,” the Senior Medical Officer told a news conference, according to Barbados Today.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)