COVID-19 Barbados Could See 500 Cases Per Day

Residents of Barbados have been warned that if the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread rapidly, the island could possibly be looking at recording hundreds of cases per day.

Barbados Today quoted Senior Medical Officer Dr. Ingrid Cumberbatch as saying that authorities are seeing entire families and households being infected with COVID.

She said that according to projections from the University of the West Indies (UWI), there could be a maximum of 500 cases per day.

“So, we haven’t seen that yet, but we know that that is a possibility. And from looking at other scenarios, when I say other, I am talking about in other jurisdictions, we know that that is not even the worst case, because that is a picture that was painted with a mixture of Alpha and Delta circulating in Barbados. So right now, given the projections from our UWI colleagues, I can say we are looking at 500 cases a day from right now, probably into next week, as a maximum,” the Senior Medical Officer told a news conference, according to Barbados Today.