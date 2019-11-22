Coronavirus update: Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in past 24 hours, testing numbers continue to increase in Georgia

According to new numbers released by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia now has more than 27,000 COVID-19 cases reported.

At noon Friday, there have been 27,023 total COVID-19 cases reported, that’s nearly 1,000 more than was reported Thursday at the same time. The state’s death toll from the disease is now 1,140 — up 33 from Thursday at the same time.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has reported 5,218 hospitalizations and 1,199 cases where the patient was admitted to the ICU. There have been 164,465 tests administered at this time, which is up a little more than 24,000 tests since Thursday at the same time.