Construction Underway at The New Basseterre High School- JOBS AVAILABLE !!

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – Caribbean

The new Basseterre High School (BHS) is a secondary-level educational facility, to be located at Pond’s Estate in the city of Basseterre, St. Kitts. Upon completion the school will provide a “holistic learning environment for the 21st century school student.”

The new BHS will house approximately 1,200 students and will comprise of several key and auxiliary elements to propagate the social and professional relationships required for both the academic and physical development of its students, teachers and staff.

Construction at the site has commenced with site clearance, ground preparation, and site hoarding and perimeter fencing already underway.

A new project website has also launched at www.thenewbhs.com. An open invitation is extended to QUALIFIED SUBCONTRACTORS AND CONSTRUCTION PROFESSIONALS to register their interest in being part of this exciting project. Subcontractors can Register Online For Any Available Trade Packages/Work Sections And Construction Professionals Are Encouraged To Complete The Requisite Application And Registration Form And Upload Their Cvs.

Key features of the BHS will include:

A 1200 person minimum seating capacity Auditorium & Stage, built for purpose.

A dedicated Security Hub.

32 Classrooms, each with a maximum capacity of 30 students at 29 sq.ft. per student. (This means a maximum capacity of 960 students.)

A Music Center comprising of two dedicated Music Rooms.

Four Science labs.

Six Computer Labs.

A Dedicated Lecture Room.

Five dedicated Vocational Workshops.

A playing field and running track sized to meet international standards as well as other various hard-court sports such as Basketball, Netball, etc.

Several of the auxiliary elements included are:

Bleachers for the viewing of sports on the playing field and for general social interaction.

A main partially-enclosed courtyard with trees and seating.

A Library.

A Resource Center.

Teachers’ Lounges.

Counselling and Health Service Facilities

For more information, please contact info@thenewbhs.com