CONSTRUCTION SECTOR IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CONTINUES TO SHOW POSITIVE GROWTH, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 16, 2020 (SKNIS): The construction sector in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to record positive growth and served as a growth driver for the first quarter in 2020, said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.



“The construction sector continues to provide employment for many of our citizens and residents. It is the primary source of income for many families. This sector is quite resilient, and my government will continue to make the necessary investments to further enhance that resilience, and transform the economy,” said Prime Minister Harris during the tabling of The Appropriation (2021) Bill, 2020, on Tuesday, December 15 at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom.



Prime Minister Harris said that in 2019, the sector grew by 1.8 percent. This, of course, “was primarily due to an increase in the contribution of locally financed construction activity coming from the public and private sectors,” he added, noting that projects such as the Rehabilitation of the Island Main Road, “of course, have made significant contributions to achieving the positive growth outturn.”



Although COVID-19 would have interrupted the construction works, Dr. Harris said that the good news is that at the end of November 2020, approximately 78 percent of the work in Segment two, which extends from Saddlers to Challengers and stretches from the Camps roundabout to the Airport roundabout via Cayon Street and Wellington Road, was completed. The project is anticipated to be fully completed by 2021.



Segment one of Phase two, which encompasses the road network extending from Saddlers to Cayon, was completed in December 2019.



Dr. Harris said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to exploiting the benefits accrued from an efficient system.



“Our major investment in improving our road network brings into perspective the Government’s vision of a modern St. Kitts and Nevis and the transformative impact of resilient public infrastructure. The efficiency gains from a reliable road network and the resultant enhancement in the quality of life in our communities are well known,” said the prime minister. “Mr. Speaker, one component of our road network which bears mention is the careful insertion of sidewalks and lanes. This, of course, has brought a sense of pride and excitement to our people.”



Dr. Harris said that to date, the government has spent EC $55 million on the project.