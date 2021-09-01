Congratulatory Statement by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris to Atiba Harris on His Election to the Post of SKNFA President – September 01, 2021

It is indeed with great pleasure that I extend heartfelt congratulations to you Atiba Harris on being elected the new President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) during Sunday (29th August) night’s Executive Committee elections.

Atiba, your convincing victory is a strong and clear sign that your message of enhancing St. Kitts and Nevis football and helping to move the sport forward truly resonated with the football fraternity in our beloved Federation.

I marvel at the fact that you were able to achieve this remarkable feat at the youthful age of 36. You now stand as a shining example to all young people across the nation of just how far they can go and the heights they can reach with hard work and dedication.

As an athlete, clearly you have represented your country, your family and respective clubs well over your decorated career. You donned the nation’s colours at virtually all levels – starting at the under-13 stage to becoming the captain of the Federation’s Senior Men’s Football Team.

It is this commitment, along with your positive contributions in your community, that led my Government to bestowing the honour of renaming the St. Peter’s Sporting Complex to the Atiba Erasto Harris Sporting Complex back in 2020.

I now implore you to channel that experience, that passion and drive that kept you going throughout your years on the field to the administration of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.

I also congratulate your executive team, particularly Mr. Shawn White who is now 1st Vice President and Mr. Cuthbert Caines the 2nd Vice President of the association. You have assembled a truly dynamic and diverse group of individuals, whose love of the sport will undoubtedly be an asset to you and to the development of football in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Again, I say congratulations to you and the very best wishes as you begin this new chapter in your storied football journey.