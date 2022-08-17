COMPENSATION AND RESOURCES FOR POLICE TO BE REVIEWED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis recognizes the dedication and commitment shown by the rank and file of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and as such, has decided to review compensation and resources for the Police.



This was according to Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, during a meeting with the rank and file of the RSCNPF on Tuesday, August 16 2022 at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Conference Room.



“I know that the maintenance of law is hard, stressful and tiring. Therefore, I pledge as your Minister of National Security to do all I can to ensure that you receive decent wages relative to your work, that you are adequately resourced to act or/and respond to genuine needs at moments of notice and that equal opportunities for improvement and advancement are extended to all,” said Prime Minister Drew.



Dr. Drew said that the Government is also committed to supporting the Police and giving them the extra resources that they need to serve and protect.



“I commit to working assiduously to achieve both ends simultaneously, for the Police cannot be expected to do much with little. Our people know that the overwhelming majority of police officers do an extremely difficult and dangerous job fairly and professionally,” said the Prime Minister. “You are deserving of our respect and not our scorn, you are deserving of our cooperation and not our hostility, you are deserving of our gratitude and not our condemnation.”



Prime Minister Drew appealed to the rank and file of the RSCNPF to support him in his endeavour to improve their lives and livelihoods.



“During my term, I ask you to join me and to support me on this quest to ensure that you receive the respect, cooperation, and gratitude that you deserve in this noble profession. In due course, I will make an announcement about improvements in essential functions and structures including conditions of work,” said the Prime Minister.



As National Security Minister, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that he is open to dialogue about the “general situation and trends,” adding that the Cabinet will engage with the top ministry officials and the High Command to explore growth strategies.