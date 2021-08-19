COMMUNITY ACTIVISTS AMONG EIGHT AWARDEES TO RECEIVE A MEDAL OF HONOUR AT INVESTITURE CEREMONY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2021 (SKNIS): Two community activists were recognised for their years of dedicated work to uplift persons within St Kitts and Nevis during an Investiture Ceremony at Government House on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

The ceremony was held for recipients of the Medal of Honour announced during Independence activities in September 2020.

Charles Delvin McMaster received the commendation for Community Service. He made his mark in the area of scouting where he positively impacted the lives of more than 3,000 boys and girls and their families. Mr. McMaster was introduced to scouting in 1964 when he joined the Newtown Scout Group as a Cub Scout at the age of 8 years. He became the Scout Leader in 1979.

During his time in the organization, Mr. McMaster started a drum corps in Newtown and also established Scout Troops in Newton Ground, Molineux, St. Paul’s, Middle Island, St. Peter’s, Sandy Point and in Nevis. The scouting pioneer received the Rotary Club International St. Kitts Chapter Scouter of the Year in 1989. He was again awarded by former scouts in 2011 for his excellent service.

HONOUREES WITH GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

MRS. PATRICIA MARY NURSE-CLARKE RECEIVES HER MEDAL OF HONOUR FROM H.E. SIR S.W. TAPLEY SEATON

CHARLES DELVIN MCMASTER RECEIVES HIS MEDAL OF HONOUR FROM H.E. SIR S.W. TAPLEY SEATON

The second recipient of a Medal of Honour in the field of Community Service was Patricia Mary Nurse-Clarke. Mrs. Nurse-Clarke has an affinity for society’s vulnerable. While in primary school, she often visited the elderly in Stapleton Village, St. Peter’s, along with her grandparents. Regular visitations continue to be a part of her life. Mrs. Nurse-Clarke also volunteers to assist persons who are differently-abled.

She promotes positive choices to young people in the Eagles Boys Club that she started with the motto: “Striving for Excellence Not Violence. She also mentors some 20 young persons. Her work has been recognized by the Seventh Day Adventist Community and the Ministry of Social Development among others.

Other recipients of the Medal of Honour who were recognized on Tuesday were Pearline Theresa Mussenden in the field of Education, Joseph Emanuel Benders for Arts, and Pamela Elaine Brookes for Nursing. Brian Dyer and Dr. Judy Nisbett were awarded in the field of National Service in Crisis. Dr. A. Linton Liburd was also recognized for Medicine. He was not able to be present at the ceremony and will be awarded at a later date in Nevis.



Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the awarding of the Medal of Honour signifies that the awardees have put “Country Above Self” which is the motto of the twin-island Federation.

“Thank you very much for your service. Thank you for the fact that you continue to honour the legacy of those on whose shoulders we now build today,” he stated. “I am sure that today’s honour will not be the end of your efforts. It does not mean that your journey has come to an end – far from it. Your best days are still ahead of you. There is still much more good work for you to do and you still have an enormous contribution to make to your community.”

Dr. Harris encouraged persons to follow the lead of these and other nation builders and to contribute to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.