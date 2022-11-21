COLAC MISSION REINVIGORATES EU-SAINT LUCIA DIPLOMACY

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre along with Minister for External Affairs Hon. Alva Baptiste engaged the Working Party on Latin America and the Caribbean within the Council of the European Union (COLAC) on November 16, 2022 for discussions on a range of topics from improved access to climate financing to identifying additional avenues to exchange expertise across various productive sectors as well as creating new business investment opportunities and linkages between Saint Lucia and Europe.

The EU Mission has also expressed interest in jointly pursuing workable solutions to lowering unemployment and implementing strategic social interventions to reduce crime in Saint Lucia.

The COLAC Delegation was led by Chairman of the Working Party, Tomas Reyes Ortega who was also joined by representatives from Germany, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Spain as well as a number of EU officials.

The group was hosted by Ambassador of the European Union to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean States, H.E Malgorzata Wasilewska.

The COLAC Delegation also met with Government Ministers and to visited EU-sponsored projects in Saint Lucia before concluding their two-day Mission on November 17, 2022.

