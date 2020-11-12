CMO DR. LAWS SAYS GENERAL PUBLIC HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO PREVENT A SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19 INFECTIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 12, 2020 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis officially reopened its borders to international commercial flights and travellers on October 31. As such, Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has encouraged the general public to adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as everyone has a responsibility to prevent a second wave of infections.



“Those of us who are here in the Federation have a responsibility in terms of preventing a second wave of infections,” said Dr. Laws at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing for November 11, 2020.



Dr. Laws said that the idea is to not see a surge in cases like some countries in the region.



“Each of the countries who would have opened their borders and have accepted international travellers, we have seen a surge in the number of cases and so we want our experience, or we are hoping that our experience is different,” she said. “We can make a very strong effort such that this is not our experience.



CMO Laws said to prevent a second wave the general public needs to adopt non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing a mask when in public spaces and avoiding crowds and super spreader events. Practicing good hygiene and sanitization habits and observing social and physical distancing protocols are also key measures to keeping everyone safe.



“These are the measures that have proven very effective in curtailing the spread of this virus from one individual to another,” she added.