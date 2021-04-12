CIC PRESIDENT IMPLORES PRIVATE SECTOR TO EDUCATE EMPLOYEES ON THE IMPORTANCE OF VACCINATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 09, 2021 (SKNIS): Giselle Matthews, President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC), made a clarion call for the private sector to educate their employees on the importance of being vaccinated as this is important for the successful management of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



“We need to direct the promotion and go straight to the source and I believe that it could be achieved with the right approach… It would assist us in the private sector in our own businesses and organizations in how we reach those employees, colleagues among us and become vaccinated,” said Mrs. Matthews at the government’s dialogue with the private sector on April 08, where the nation’s recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic was discussed. “Once information comes in, we can develop a programme that is relevant. No sense for us promoting something that is not reaching the people that we need to reach.”



Mrs. Matthews noted that the public and private sectors play a significant role in raising awareness, educating, and encouraging employees.



“The onus is on all of us private and public sector to work towards speaking to persons within our organizations and the Chamber is very supportive of the sensitization programmes taking place in some of the businesses right now,” she said.



The CIC President used the occasion to commend the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis on the progress of the vaccination programme.



“I would like to congratulate firstly, the government on the vaccination rollout programme and I think that is the most important thing we can think about right now,” she said. “That was the lifeline that we all wanted and spoke about. We all asked the Ministry of Health about when a vaccine comes. Well, a vaccine is here. The lifeline we needed is here and there is hope…”



She noted that there is positive news emanating from the vaccination programme. However, quite a lot of negativity have been circulating about people not vaccinating and the Chamber will “endorse working with the Ministry of Health” to reach those persons who need more public awareness.