CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN CELEBRATES THE CONTRIBUTION OF WOMEN

13th March 2020, Basseterre, St. Kitts. Sunday 8th March was a significant day for women across the globe. However the festivities began early at CIBC FirstCaribbean, as staff traded in their signature casual Friday looks for shades of purple in observance of International Women’s Day.

Both the Basseterre and Charlestown branch celebrated women in an extraordinary way.Images of female staff draped in the official colours of International Women’s Day were captured to underscore the significance of the occasion.

Friday’s momentum carried over into Monday as the bank hosted an interactive session geared towards highlighting the solid leadership and support that women have provided and continue to provide to the institution.

Mrs. Giselle Matthews, the first female President of the St. Kitts Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the sessions’ featured speaker, left some tokens of inspiration with staff as she encouraged female empowerment through perseverance, grit and good work ethic.

Another highlight was a video presentation by Nevis Branch Manager, Jasmine Parris who paid homage to the female trailblazers in the institution and impressed on aspiring female leaders to take advantage of a work environment like CIBC FirstCaribbean which fosters gender equality and female empowerment.

The bank’s Country Manager, Andre Cadogan used the opportunity to emphasize the remarkable contribution of women not only to the development of CIBC FirstCaribbean but to development in all aspects of life. He stated “The bank is extremely grateful to have benefitted over the years from strong and steady female leadership and it continues to cultivate an environment which fosters development and growth for women not only in the banking sector but in positions of leadership in the wider community.”

The session culminated with a wine and sushi pairing, which was enjoyed by all.

International Women’s Day is a celebration of the social, economic and cultural achievements of women past, present and future and is celebrated by the bank in the sixteen territories which it serves in the Caribbean.

Ends

About FirstCaribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a relationship bank offering a full range of market leading financial services through our Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking and Wealth Management segments. We are located in sixteen (16) countries around the Caribbean, providing the banking services that fit our customers’ lives through approximately 3,000 employees in 68 branches and offices. We are one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean, with over US$11 billion in assets and market capitalization of US $2 billion. We also have an office in Hong Kong. The face of banking is changing throughout the world and CIBC FirstCaribbean intends to lead these changes with the expertise, integrity and knowledge gained from banking in the Caribbean since 1836.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a member of the CIBC Group. CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking and business clients. Through our three major business units – Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets – CIBC offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world.

For more information about CIBC FirstCaribbean, visit www.cibcfcib.com, Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

Media contact: Debra King, Director of Corporate Communications, CIBC FirstCaribbean, Barbados Head Office; telephone: 246 367 2248; fax: 246 421 7148 and email: debra.king@cibcfcib.com.