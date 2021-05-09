CIBC FIRST CARIBBEAN DONATES XCD$61,000 TO THE GOV’T OF SKN TO SUPPORT COVID-19 VACCINE PROCUREMENT
The local CIBC FirstCaribbean bank donated XCD$61,000 to the Ministry of Health to support the purchase of COVID vaccines for the island. The Bank’s representative, Ms. Starlina Roserie – Country Head – made the presentation to Minister of Health, the Honorable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.
