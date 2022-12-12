Christmas in the Caribbean starring Elizabeth Hurley debuts in St Kitts

December 11, 2022

Christmas in the Caribbean, which was shot entirely at the picturesque Kittitian Hill Resort, a complex of luxury villas nestled in the hills of Belle Mont Farm in St. Paul’s, is set to premiere on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Caribbean Cinemas in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Elizabeth Hurley, Caroline Quentin, Nathalie Cox, and Edoardo Costa star in the romantic comedy Christmas in the Caribbean. Nathalie Cox and Philippe Martinez of MSR Media SKN wrote the script, and Philippe Martinez of MSR Media SKN directed it.

In the plot, hopeless romantic Rachel’s wedding dreams are dashed when she discovers her groom fleeing the church minutes before they say “I do.” Rachel and her two best friends take their scheduled Caribbean Christmas honeymoon after being jilted at the altar, where she unexpectedly finds true love under the sun.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is quickly becoming a top Caribbean film-making destination, thanks to MSR Media and its Chief Producer Philippe Martinez and Lee Beasley, Managing Director, who have been seduced by the two Caribbean islands’ beauty and charm and have made the Federation their home.

MSR Media has produced several films in the Federation since its arrival more than 18 months ago, including One Year Off, Assailant, A Week in Paradise, Christmas in the Caribbean, Christmas in Paradise, and Us or Them.

Christmas in the Caribbean will have a capacity of 320 people. MSR Media’s cast and crew will be in attendance.