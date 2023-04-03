CHRIS LUOARD NAMED NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD

Social Security Welcomes New Director

April 3, 2023

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, 3rd April 2023 — On April 1st, 2023, Mr. Christopher Louard was appointed as the new Director of the St Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

Mr. Louard is a Banker and Risk Management Professional.

Mr. Louard has had an 18-year distinguished career at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB). From September 2016 to March 2023, he served as Director of the Financial Sector Supervision Department. In that position, he led the regulation and supervision of banks licensed by the ECCB.

From September 2014 to August 2016, Mr. Louard worked in the private sector as the Chief Risk Officer of the East Caribbean Financial Holding Company in St Lucia. While at ECFH, he was responsible for strategic oversight of risk management and compliance, and the Group’s business continuity program.

Mr. Louard’s career is expansive, having served in various roles including a previous stint at Social Security as Research and Statistics Manager from 2004 to 2006.

Mr. Louard is results driven and an award winning leader with ten years of Executive Management Leadership in the areas mentioned.

His core leadership expertise includes:

Executive and Strategic Leadership within the Financial Sector

Financial Budgeting and Analysis

Talent Management and Coaching

Risk Management

Pension Fund Management

Client Relationship Management

Investment Management, amongst others.

The new Director has pledged his commitment to the core values, mission and vision of the Social Security Board with focus on service excellence, employee engagement and leadership development.

Mr. Louard holds a B.Sc. degree in Honors Actuarial Science and Statistics from the University of Western Ontario. He also holds a Diploma in Operations Research from the Canadian Operational Research Society. He obtained the Chartered Director (C.Dir.) designation from The Caribbean Governance Training Institute in January 2017.

Mr. Louard is the fourth appointed Director of the Social Security Board.