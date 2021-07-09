Chastanet Issues Statement On King, Says UWP Will Not Be Distracted

July 9, 2021

Press Release:– (July 8, 2021) Political Leader of the United Workers Party, Allen Chastanet, has accepted the resignation of Stephenson King as a member of the United Workers Party and as a candidate for the July 26 elections.

In a statement today the Political Leader said:

“I have accepted the resignation of Stephenson King as a member of the United

Workers Party and as Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Energy and Labour.

The United Workers Party thanks Mr. King for his contribution to the Party and

Saint Lucia.

Mr. King was entrusted with one of the largest portfolios, and was given the respect accorded to his position as a former PM.

The justification Mr. King attempts to give for his resignation is unfounded, as he had every opportunity to raise issues with me and never did.

His behavior has caused all to question his true motives.

I am proud we delivered on our Five to Stay Alive and now we are focused on

our Five for Five.

We have a plan to continue fixing our healthcare, creating new jobs, lowering the cost of living, looking after the vulnerable, and reducing taxes.

The UWP will not be distracted from our plan by personal animosities or

personal agendas.

Now is the time to stay focused and finish the job we started five short years

ago.

Saint Lucia let’s keep working!