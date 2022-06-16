CFBC-UWI LEVEL ONE PROGRAMME OFFERS TANGIBLE BENEFITS TO CITIZENS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS



Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2022 (SKNIS): The University of the West Indies (UWI) Level One Programme at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), which is offered at a much lower price rate than at a UWI Campus or at the UWI Open Campus, provides citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis with tangible benefits, said Dean of the Adult and Continuing Education (ACE) Division, Wanda Hughes, while appearing on “Working for You” on June 15.“The immediate benefit that comes to mind is the fact that the UWI Level One Programme is significantly cheaper than actually going on Campus. In fact, if a student pays for what we will ordinarily pay for three courses at the Open Campus, it is what they pay for 10 courses at CFBC,” said Dean Hughes. “So there is that immediate benefit. A student who is probably thinking [he/she] can’t go to university can come to CFBC and do that first year.”She added that the programme also affords prospective students the opportunity to spend less time abroad. This, she said, allows them to spend more time with their families, as well as to save.“There is also the benefit for persons who are adults and have families and so on; it means that they can spend that year in St. Kitts. As opposed to being abroad for three years, they can just be abroad for just two. I think that is important,” she said.Another important benefit is the opportunity to study and still earn an income.“A third element that is maybe a little bit contradictory is that most of our Level One students actually continue working. We try to timetable courses so they can hold their jobs while they are doing the programme. That is also important for persons who may be economically strapped,” said Ms. Hughes.