CFBC TEACHER EDUCATION DIVISION OFFERS HUMANITARIAN SUPPORT TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES



Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 30, 2021 (SKNIS): Students and lecturers of the Teacher Education Division at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) showed solidarity with St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the donation of several items of humanitarian aid for persons affected by the ongoing explosive eruptions at La Soufrière.



Dr. Joycelyn Archibald-Pennyfeather, Dean of Teacher Education Division commended the efforts of the students who decided to assist with the humanitarian efforts.



“Today, we have with us our students and the items that they have collected, and I want to applaud their effort because their effort says that we care and that as small as we are as a twin-island Federation where we are small in numbers, we can really produce good things,” Dr. Archibald-Pennyfeather during a brief ceremony held recently at CFBC. “And so, I want to thank them, I want to thank the teachers, students, the lecturers, and in particular Mrs. Morris who assisted with this drive.”



Omandey Byron, a Student at Teacher Education Division said “In light of the volcanic eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines” it was important to contribute to the cause.



Curje´ Stevens, Student Representative for CFBC, shared similar sentiments and expressed how pleased he was with the students.



I am glad that the students of the Teacher Education Division along with the lecturers were able to pull off this relief drive for the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in acknowledgment of their volcanic eruption,” he said.



Among items donated were toilet papers, water, cleaning detergents, canned, dried foods, and baby products including pampers.



Explosive eruptions began at La Soufrière on April 09, 2021, for the first time in 42 years, prompting the government to order an immediate evacuation of about 20,000 persons who resided in areas that were directly exposed.