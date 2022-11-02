CEO: Tourism Worker Database Could Help Brain Drain

KINGSTON, 31 October, 2022 — A new tourism worker database may very well improve a

longstanding brain drain issue experienced not only in Jamaica but throughout the

Caribbean, suggests the CEO of a regional recruitment service.

Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO, made the comments in light of the

government’s recently-announced Database of Certified Individuals, which he says could be

a “remarkable solution” to an age-old problem.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service

that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR

professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as

abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already

employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

“The Database of Certified Individuals could be a fantastic way to finally address a

longstanding issue,” notes Boll. “With a convenient, accessible list of certified Jamaican

workers, the tug-of-war between employers looking abroad for skilled workers and skilled

Jamaicans looking abroad for suitable work might be better addressed.”

The issue of businesses, especially but not exclusively in hospitality, bringing in foreign

workers to fill high-earning roles has long been a point of contention in many Caribbean

nations. Employers have long argued that a skills gap issue prevents them from finding

suitable local workers, hastening their need to hire expatriate workers instead.

However, on the other hand, local residents have insisted that many citizens are fully

qualified and skilled to fill those same roles. At the same time, young graduates have often

pursued studies abroad and returned home skilled only to find no suitable jobs available. Or,

skilled workers have likewise sought to immigrate overseas in search of better job prospects.

This has been a major factor contributing to brain drain throughout the Caribbean — not just

in Jamaica, but similarly across many of the region’s countries.

With the recent launch of The Database of Certified Individuals, Boll maintains that both

proverbial birds could be addressed with one stone. Further, he notes that services like

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. are still available to assist employers and jobseekers

in all roles, not just tourism and hospitality.

“We look forward to the database’s success and we remain available to help hiring

managers seeking to recruit and jobseekers seeking the best positions wherever possible,”

says Boll.

#

