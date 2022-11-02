CEO: Tourism Worker Database Could Help Brain Drain
KINGSTON, 31 October, 2022 — A new tourism worker database may very well improve a
longstanding brain drain issue experienced not only in Jamaica but throughout the
Caribbean, suggests the CEO of a regional recruitment service.
Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO, made the comments in light of the
government’s recently-announced Database of Certified Individuals, which he says could be
a “remarkable solution” to an age-old problem.
Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service
that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR
professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as
abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already
employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.
“The Database of Certified Individuals could be a fantastic way to finally address a
longstanding issue,” notes Boll. “With a convenient, accessible list of certified Jamaican
workers, the tug-of-war between employers looking abroad for skilled workers and skilled
Jamaicans looking abroad for suitable work might be better addressed.”
The issue of businesses, especially but not exclusively in hospitality, bringing in foreign
workers to fill high-earning roles has long been a point of contention in many Caribbean
nations. Employers have long argued that a skills gap issue prevents them from finding
suitable local workers, hastening their need to hire expatriate workers instead.
However, on the other hand, local residents have insisted that many citizens are fully
qualified and skilled to fill those same roles. At the same time, young graduates have often
pursued studies abroad and returned home skilled only to find no suitable jobs available. Or,
skilled workers have likewise sought to immigrate overseas in search of better job prospects.
This has been a major factor contributing to brain drain throughout the Caribbean — not just
in Jamaica, but similarly across many of the region’s countries.
With the recent launch of The Database of Certified Individuals, Boll maintains that both
proverbial birds could be addressed with one stone. Further, he notes that services like
Caribbean Employment Services Inc. are still available to assist employers and jobseekers
in all roles, not just tourism and hospitality.
“We look forward to the database’s success and we remain available to help hiring
managers seeking to recruit and jobseekers seeking the best positions wherever possible,”
says Boll.
#
