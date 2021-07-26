Celebrity Millennium Set to Mark the Reintroduction of Cruise calls to Saint Lucia.

Castries- June 25, 2021- Saint Lucia will welcome Celebrity Millenniumto Port Castries onTuesday, June 29, 2021, setting the tone for the gradual reintroduction of cruise tourism to the island, since closure amid the global Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrity Millenniumwill call into port just about 7:30a.m. with an anticipated 600-passenger capacity.

The scheduled call into Saint Lucia bodes wellfor business linkages and signals the reinstatement of revenue for well over 1000 cruise-dependent income earners. Keeping the health and safety of the population of paramount importance, there continues to be engagement with all stakeholders including simulation exercises to continuously evaluate the destination’s capacity to safely execute cruise tourism and guard the response during the various stages of reintroduction.

Efforts to ensure the safe re-establishment of cruise calls to port Castries were incessant, with regular meetings with the cruise lines, handling agencies, and the locally established Cruise Committee. Adding to other high-level meetings, just this week CEO at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Beverly Nicholson-Doty attended the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Return to Sail Summit in Miami, Florida, focused on continuing the work to safely resume cruise calls to Saint Lucia. She also convened with several cruise lines for finalizing the protocols that would guide the sector’s operations while on the island.

“It’s a great day for vendors, taxi drivers, workers of the duty-free stores at Pointe Seraphine, and the general economy,” noted Tourism Minister- Honourable Dominic Fedee. This is another step towards the successful reopening of our economy and returning to our normal lives.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, Invest Saint Lucia and all other relevant agencies will work in accord to welcome avid cruisers who have no doubt experiencing Saint Lucia and Her offerings.

Passengers are encouraged to be vaccinated before prior to travel. In addition to pre-embarkation testing requirements and pre-disembarkation screening in country, with all cruises to Saint Lucia in ensuring coordination of the arrival process, passengers will disembark in batches of 25.

Consistent with the issuance of the white wristbands for stayover visitors, all fully vaccinated passengers will be issued with a wristband and allowed to enjoy expanded access to the island including shopping, dining, beaches and more.

Vaccinated adults accompanying unvaccinated minors, as well as all unvaccinated passengers who wish to disembark the vessel, will be accommodated within a bubble. These passengers will be transferred to designated certified sites and attractions only, and back to the cruise terminal for boarding to their next port of call.

786,703 cruise visitors were welcomed in 2019, a 3.5% increase over 2018. Continued calls with Royal Caribbean Cruises to Port Castries are tentatively scheduled for July 13, and August 10, 2021. Other cruise lines will also confirm their itineraries in the near future.

In increasing access to Saint Lucia via maritime services, with effect from July 1, 2021, the destination will also see the resumption of inter-island ferry services between Martinique and Saint Lucia.

For updated maritime schedules (Cruise & Ferry), visit www.slaspa.com.

#END#

Media Contact:

Geraine Georges – Saint Lucia Tourism Authority ggeorges@stlucia.org

Kazia Aurelien – Ministry of Tourism kazia.aurelien@govt.lc Gasper George – Saint Lucia Air & Sea Ports Authority gasper.george@slaspa.com