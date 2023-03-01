CEDRIC LIBURD TAKES HOME OVER TWENTY-FIVE THOUSAND MONTHLY AND LAUGHS AT HIS FELLOW VILLAGERS

Contributed by Constituent of Monkey Hill

Thirteen years ago Cedric LIBURD was rejected by the people of of his village St. Peter’s when he lost badly to PAM candidate Hon Eugene Hamilton at the polls held on January 25th 2010

The constituents’ message was very clear in sending home LIBURD who lapped his tail and languished for thirteen years doing nothing of consequence yet taking home over $10,000.00 monthly until Jokey Jew sitting as Prime Minister decided that Cedric was not getting enough and added over $15,000.00 per month for Cedric to take home

This is a significant slap in the face of Dr. Drew’s constituents who recently rewarded him with a victory at the polls after rejecting him in 2015 and again in 2020

There are those who believe that Hamilton should have contested the elections of 2022 and handed Drew his third defeat. With Hamilton out of the picture and Team Unity shattered by disputes, luck fell on Drew who waltz into Parliament and Government as Prime Minister

Immediately appointed as Prime minister Drew began to misstep and misstep and without highlighting all of his missteps it is noted that he has slapped the people of St. Peter’s in their faces in the following ways among others

1. Immediately changing his residence from St. Peter’s to Beacon heights

2. Shelved the resurfacing and added construction of the St. Peter’s main road from the roundabout on the FT. WILLIAMS highway to Ogees Village

3. Failed to complete the construction of the St. Peter’s health center despite being Prime Minister for over seven months now

4. Causing the removal of his constituents from the PAP

5. Withdrawing some of his constituents from STEP

6. To date old age food voucher recipients are dying of hunger without any food vouchers for the year

7. Abandoning the plan for the St. Peter’s bus owners to have a permanent home/parking place in Basseterre where the St. Peter’s residents could disembark without the challenges faced at College Street Ghaut especially when it rains

Dr. Drew is refusing to establish and implement the St. Peter’s Bus Route from Ogees to a new bus Terminal, that would include a Small Business Shopping Mall at the Old abandoned BHS compound on Victoria Rd.

That location is also desperately needed for a multi-storey Parking Lot for sporting and entertainment events in Warner Park as well as, easing parking for downtown Basseterre

While the list mentioned above is not exhaustive, the constituents of St. Peter’s must be made aware that Drew has added insult to injury by increasing the monthly take home pay of Cedric Liburd grinning from ear to ear, to over $25,000.00 per month made up as follows rounded; Ministerial Pension $6,000.00; Social Security Pension $4,100.00; Chairman of NCI $3,000.00; Ambassador in the office of the Prime Minister $12,000.00

How does Drew justify Cedric Liburd taking home over $25,000.00 monthly while the elderly are not getting their food vouchers; payments to PAP recipients have been suspended while they struggle to make ends meet; thousands are starving, knocking and agonizing without jobs; and during all of this Cedric keeps grinning from ear to ear simply laughing at the residents for St. Peter’s who rejected him at the polls in 2010?

It is clear that Dr. Drew don’t care about us from his hometown and I for one who made the mistake of voting for him last election will never do so again