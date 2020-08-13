CCM Party Elects Executive Officers for the Youth and Women’s Arm

CCM Womens Group President: Latoya B Jones

PRESS RELEASE

The Concerned Citizens Movement, CCM, is continuing to demonstrate why it is the leading political organization in Nevis, as it expands its footprint nationally, as a critical stakeholder in politics and governance.

As a party that recognizes the value and importance of women and youth in politics and national development, the CCM has just formally re-established its Youth Arm and Women’s Arm, within its growing ranks.

These initiatives are all part of a more comprehensive long term development plan for the future of the party and its role in advancing the lives and well-being of the people of Nevis, in particular.

On Thursday, 6th August, 2020, Jermaine Arthurton was elected President to the newly created CCM Youth Arm.

His election came from among a progressive group of 73 male and female youths, who gathered at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, Main Street, Charlestown, at 5:00 p.m. last Thursday, to register their names and actions, into the annals of Nevisian history and politics.

The full Executive Committee includes:

President: Jermaine Arthurton

Vice President: Zidan Wilkin

Secretary: Catharine Seabrookes

Treasurer: Chris Clarke

Public Relations Officer: Nykeisha Henry

The women came together on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, and Ms. Latoya B. Jones, was elected as the President of the CCM Women’s Arm. In addition, a powerful and talented group of women, from varied backgrounds, also stepped forward to be elected to serve on the Executive Committee.

This meeting was held at Riviere House, Government Road, Charlestown, at 5:00 p.m.

The full Executive Committee is comprised of:

President: Latoya B Jones

Vice President: Yvonne Glasgow

Secretary: Jessica Scarborough

Treasurer: Sonia Williams

Assistant Secretary/Treasurer: Leonora Didder

Public Relations Officer: Tessa Manners

Support for the group is already showing promising signs with 32 women in attendance.

The election of both groups was overseen by Chairperson of the CCM, Mrs Hazel Brandy-Williams, who also provided much guidance and support to the members.

The re-establishment of these entities, comes after many weeks of planning and preparations, pioneered by Ms Latoya Jones and Micahail Manners, starting on 22nd and 23rd July, with meetings for the Women and Youth, respectively. These new pillars of the CCM are geared towards empowerment of youth and women, giving them a stronger voice and a designated seat at the table to help attain social, economic and political empowerment.

Both will identify issues facing them in the society and will help to provide practical solutions to have them addressed.

Representatives from each of the five Parishes on the island will soon be appointed to the respective Executive Committees, and training in various fields, including communications, public relations, group dynamics and leadership, will be organized in coming weeks and months.