CBI Service Provider named New Head of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit Appointed.

Left to Right: Cabinet Secretary, Mr. Marcus Natta; Operations Manager at the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Mr. Larry Vaughn; Head of Citizenship by Investment Unit, Mr. Michael Martin; Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, and Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin.





Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, (December 13, 2022 ): The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, visited the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) today to introduce the new Head of CIU, Mr. Michael Martin.



Mr. Martin is no stranger to the CBI industry as he is currently listed as one of the plethora of service providers in the industry. No indication was given if there is any concerns regarding issues of conflict of interest as Martin is touted as one of the top CBI Service Providers in the CBI Industry and if that can or will raise eyebrows as he heads the local CIU.



Martin is a national of St. Kitts and Nevis who has served in top managerial positions in a number of companies, including National Caribbean Insurance Company, National Bank Trust Company, and Sagicor Life Inc. He is a past Director of the Insurance Association of the Caribbean, Honorary Secretary of the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society Council of Management and a Director of First Federal Cooperative Credit Union and a well known and outspoken activist of the ruling St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.



Mr. Martin holds a graduate diploma from the International Compliance Association and Manchester Business School, a certificate in International Trust Management from the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and a certificate in Managing Financial Services from the University of the West Indies.



At the briefing, the new Head of CIU thanked the Prime Minister for trusting him with “this very important assignment” and expressed his excitement of taking on the new task.



Mr. Martin stated that a situational analysis will be conducted to assess the status of the Unit and determine the best way forward for “maximize efficiency and effectiveness”.



“This is an operation that is very important to the development of the country, and to the people of the country. We will have to rebrand and refocus the programme, define our strategic goals, and create some new investment options that would be aligned to those strategic goals. ”



The Citizenship By Investment Programme is expected to undergo a complete evolution. As Mr. Martin outlined the strategic plans he has instore for the Unit, he stated that focus is on advancing the country. “We will be looking at emerging markets and redefining our target client. There must be some exclusivity to it” he added.



Also present at the meeting were Attorney General Hon. Garth Wilkin, Cabinet Secretary Mr. Marcus Natta, and Operations Manager at CIU, Mr. Larry Vaughn.