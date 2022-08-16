St Kitts and Nevis- a small Caribbean Island country is home to pristine beaches, bobbing yachts, swaying palm trees, and jaw-dropping sunsets. These all magnificent things make it a true island gem.

CBI Programme emerges as significant platform for development of St Kitts and Nevis

Visitors across the globe go with an unforgettable experience of St Kitts and Nevis with its shoreline, which ranges from cliffs to beaches with fine white Caribbean sand or the curious black volcanic sand.

St Kitts and Nevis show the opulence and beauty that has become this region’s calling card.

Full of adventurous beauty, St Kitts and Nevis are classified by scientists as an American Oceanic Rainforest and contain a central mountain chain. There are many trails that wind through the lush forests under the canopy of ancient trees, full of flowers and the sounds of the wildlife that thrive in this spectacular environment – making it an outdoor adventurers’ dream.

On the other hand, Nevis, with its luxury resorts, is one of the most unspoilt and relaxing islands in the Caribbean. Vivid green vegetation set against the backdrop of blue skies, long empty beaches, and clean air, Nevis has a pace of life that encourages visitors to stop and appreciate all the natural beauty around them. It’s a very special place famed for its charm and the easy-going nature of its people.

Along with this, the twin-island Federation in the Caribbean offers a high standard of living for its citizens. Sectors such as health, education, tourism, business and agriculture are flourishing. They provide basic facilities and amenities to the Kittitians and Nevisians.

Spending on infrastructure has made the country unrecognisable from only 20 years ago. There is a thriving cruise ship port complex, and new roads have been built to take pressure off traffic in Basseterre.

The Citizenship by Investment Programme of St Kitts and Nevis has been pivotal in developing sectors such as healthcare, business, and education in the nation. With the help of the tourism industry and the Citizenship by Investment Programme, the country has witnessed socio-economic development at a significant pace. The wise use of the funds generated by the CBI Programme aid the country in paving the path of development efficiently.

The CBI Programme empowers wealthy foreign investors to acquire alternative citizenship once they have contributed to the government fund. The CBI Programme has been praised for its stringent and vigorous due-diligence background checks, which are carried out by third-party firms. These agencies conduct multi-layered background checks, analysing applications, documents, character, source of income and many others. The robust background checks help maintain the integrity of the programme and also ensure national and international security.

After passing the necessary security checks and undergoing a stringent due diligence process, successful applicants gain access to a vast array of opportunities.

According to the 2021 CBI Index published by PWM Magazine of The Financial Times, St Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme is the world’s best and longest-standing and enjoys over three decades of experience within the industry, culminating in its recognition as a ‘Platinum Standard’ brand.

About the Sustainable Growth Fund:

The most straightforward and efficient way of obtaining citizenship of the twin-island Federation is via the Sustainable Ground Fund (SGF), dubbed the Fund Option. All investments are put towards achieving growth and development in agriculture, tourism, commerce, education, and healthcare in the country.

Launched in 2018, the Fund Option allows future citizens to be part of St Kitts and Nevis’ success story. This investment channel enables both investors and the newly adopted nation to thrive. The funds generated through the SGF are used to develop priority areas such as education, health, climate change and resilience, infrastructure, tourism and culture, and the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship – to the benefit of all citizens.

St Kitts and Nevis’ newer investment channel for the world’s ‘Platinum Standard‘ Citizenship by Investment Programme, the SGF, is the opportunity to achieve a secure and efficient path to citizenship in this twin-island Federation in the Caribbean. The one-time contribution required for the acquisition of St Kitts and Nevis citizenship is USD 150,000 for a single applicant and USD 195,000 for families of up to 4.

Here are some reasons to invest in the Sustainable Growth Fund (Fund Option):

The SGF is the swiftest path to the world’s economic citizenship programme known as St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme

The discrete channel of investment always ensures the privacy of its investors

The streamlined and efficient process of citizenship, with the strongest due diligence procedures in the world, protects the investment

The programme facilitates an investor becoming a global citizen and opens doors to numerous investment opportunities

The alternative citizenship is for life and can be passed on to future generations, which secures the future of the investors and their families

The funds generated from the investment option will assist in the continued prosperity of the strong and growing nation

The Sustainable Growth Fund will:

Ensure the health and well-being of a growing population

Develop climate resilience, protecting the twin islands against the future effects of climate change

Build solid and sustainable infrastructure that will stand the test of time

Promote St Kitts and Nevis’ booming tourism sector

Share the distinct cultural flavour of the nation’s people

Support indigenous entrepreneurship

The St Kitts and Nevis’ Fund option represents the ongoing advancement of the country to realised its potential as a prospering small-island nation with an accelerating economy.

