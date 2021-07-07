CARICOM SHOCKED AND SADDENED BY EVENTS IN HAITI. COMMITS TO PLAYING LEAD ROLE IN NATIONAL DIALOGUE TOWARDS INDIGENOUS SOLUTION TO CRISIS

STATEMENT by Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community on Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise

By Staff Writer Last Updated Jul 7, 2021

The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met in a Special Emergency Session on Wednesday, 7 July, in the wake of the assassination of the President of Haiti.

The Heads of Government are shocked and saddened by the assassination of a member of the CARICOM family, His Excellency Jovenel Moise, during the early hours of 7 July 2021.

They are concerned by the condition of his wife, the First Lady, Her Excellency Martine Moise, who was gravely wounded in the attack, and wish her a full and speedy recovery.

Heads of Government strongly condemn this abhorrent and reprehensible act that comes at a time of deep turmoil and institutional weakness in the country. They called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to justice, and for law and order to prevail.

In accordance with its values, as expressed in its Charter of Civil Society, the Caribbean Community does not settle its differences by violence which undermines democracy and the rule of law, but peacefully through dialogue and recourse to democratic institutions.

In light of Haiti’s Membership of CARICOM and the family ties that bind the people of Haiti and CARICOM together, CARICOM expresses its willingness to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to help the Haitian people and their institutions to craft an indigenous solution to the crisis.

They call on the people of Haiti to remain calm, and to overcome their differences and unite at this moment of national peril.

Heads of Government extend condolences to the family of President Moise, and the Government and People of Haiti.

As a mark of respect, the Member States of the Community and the CARICOM Secretariat will fly their national flags and the CARICOM Standard at half-mast for three days beginning immediately, as well as on the day of the funeral.

7 July 2021