CARICOM AMBASSADORS UNDERSCORE THE VALUE OF REGIONAL INTEGRATION AT FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 30, 2021 (SKNIS): The value of regional integration as promoted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was celebrated on Friday, July 30, 2021, with a Flag Raising Ceremony at the National Heroes Park in Conaree, St. Kitts.

The ceremony was organized by the Ministry of International Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU), and St. Kitts and Nevis CARICOM Youth Ambassador Corps. It formed part of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ celebration of the 48th Anniversary of CARICOM.

CARICOM Youth Ambassador (CYA) Dwane Hendrickson chaired the ceremony. He expressed that the Caribbean spirit runs deep within and throughout the twin-island Federation.

“Today, we are showcasing our CARICOM spirit as we historically raise the CARICOM Flag as we promote and support a unified Caribbean Community that is inclusive, resilient, competitive, sharing in economic, social, and cultural prosperity,” he said.

CYA Hendrickson noted that the formation of the political union in 1973 has ushered in many successes in economic resilience, free movement of people, goods and capital through the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), promotion of cultural interventions and identity, sustainable environmental protection, youth empowerment and more.

His Excellency Sydney Osborne heads the RIDU and is the federation’s ambassador to CARICOM. He noted that emphasis will be placed on increasing awareness of the numerous benefits and opportunities of CARICOM to the population.

“It is also our responsibility to discuss the many challenges that confront us as we navigate the path of regional integration,” he stated. “Many of these challenges have been with us for decades and have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to shape our very existence as a nation and region.

Ambassador Osborne added that “the time is right for us to look at our regional symbols and institutions to draw strength and inspiration to address the challenges we face.”

He indicated that the CARICOM Flag should be considered as a symbol of hope, opportunity, and unity – an emblem of strength and resilience which lies within every person in the sub-regional group.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Ministers Honourable Eugene Hamilton and Honourable Wendy Phipps, Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr., senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests.