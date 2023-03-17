CAPTAIN OF BOAT THAT ENTERED FEDERATION CARRYING HAITIAN MIGRANTS SENTENCED



Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2023 (RSCNPF): Danny Henry, the Captain of the boat that entered the Federation carrying several Haitian migrants, was convicted and sentenced on March 15, 2023, following a court hearing at the Charlestown Magistrate’s Court.



Henry, a national of Dominica, was sentenced to six (6) months imprisonment for entering a port that is not a formal port; twelve (12) months imprisonment for entering the Federation without the consent of an immigration officer; and required to pay $5,000 in six (6) months on Customs charges or face six (6) months in prison.