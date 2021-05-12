Byron Messia Againnn!



Releases New Music Video: WHO

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts: It’s Byron Messia again and a few others showcasing that St. Kitts indeed does have talent with this new tune, “Who”.

The music video which was released yesterday, (May 11) was produced by YvnqFresh Records and Directed by One Rootz Studios.



The song features a plethora of local artistes including Byron Messia, Raw, Tuggy, Tuggis, Peppers, Laffy and Born Singer.

Now many of you may not have heard of some of these acts but hopefully their lyrics in this song will make you want to pay attention!

“Who” bares similarity to “Not” by Jamaica’s new hope for dancehall Skillibeng in terms of the beat and video.

Local artist and former soca monarch winner Nicha B who is also the cousin of Byron Messia, is also seen in the music video.

Back in February around Valentine’s Day, Messia released a music video for his song “Toxic” which touched on unrequited love and relationships that ends up being poisonous for those involved.

Check out “Who”: