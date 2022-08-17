BVI’S PREMIER EXTENDS SINCERE CONGRATULATIONS TO PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continues to receive congratulatory messages from across the region with the latest coming from Dr. the Honourable Natalio D. Wheatley, Premier and Minister of Finance of the British Virgin Islands.

In a congratulatory letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, Premier Dr. Wheatley congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis’ fourth Prime Minister on winning the August 05 General Elections and on his appointment to the Office of Prime Minister.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands, I extend warm congratulations to you and your colleagues on the recent election victory of the Labour Party, and to you on your appointment as Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Minister of National Security, Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, Minister of Health, and Minister of Social Security,” Premier Wheatley wrote.

Premier Dr. Wheatley said that he looks forward to collaborating and partnering with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis as they work bilaterally to strengthen the region.

“I look forward to working closely with you on regional and international issues via the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and United Nations (UN) and to strengthening bilateral ties between the British Virgin Islands and Saint Kitts and Nevis,” the letter further stated. “Once again, Prime Minister, I wish you and the Labour Government a successful term in office. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”