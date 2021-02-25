BVI:Premier Fahie takes first dose of COVID-19 jab-as Gov’ts vaccination programme continues for frontline workers & public

CAPPOON’S BAY, Tortola, VI – Some weeks after the first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZD1222) COVID-19 vaccine was publicly administered to Health Minister, Hon Carvin Malone (AL), on February 11, 2021, Premier and Minister of Finance, Hon Andrew A. Fahie (R1) received his first jab of the vaccine today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.The Premier received his vaccine jab, alongside members of the public, at the Theresa Blyden/Capoons Bay Clinic where about 20 persons were vaccinated this morning.Speaking after his vaccination, Hon Fahie said he was feeling extremely well and was happy to be taking the vaccine in District One, given that he wanted to take the vaccine in the district he represents.While the territory currently has zero recorded cases of the virus, as of February 23, 2021, the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination programme continues with the aim of achieving herd immunity starting with frontline workers and the wider public, according to Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronald E. Georges.Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Neville A. Smith (AL) and Acting Financial Secretary Jeremiah Frett also accompanied the Premier for vaccination today.