BVI: Wearing of masks to become law ‘very soon’- Premier Fahie – said Territory must be able to adapt to living with COVID-19 until vaccine is found

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The wearing of a mask in this COVID-19 era will be more than a ‘new regular’ in the Virgin Islands- it will be required by law.

This is according to Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1), speaking after the simulation exercise for the proposed re-routing of traffic in Road Town, Tortola, today, Friday, May 1, 2020.

According to the Premier, the COVID-19 pandemic presents a trying time for the Territory and “we have to understand there are certain things that have to be done in order for our economy, in order for our traffic to flow.”

He said some of those areas involve doing new things, “new things with the social distancing that will allows us to be able to live with COVID-19 until a vaccine is found, the six feet distancing, the wearing of a mask, which will become law very soon, the washing of the hands.

“But also we have to continue the running of the country.”

Latest samples sent to CARPHA return negative

Meanwhile, Premier Fahie disclosed that the latest samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for the Novel Coronavirus have all returned negative.

“First of all I want to say it is good news today that the Minister of Health has stated clearly that the last nine tests that went off to CARPHA for testing for COVID-19 has come back negative,” Hon Fahie said in his opening remarks.

He said 129 tests have now been done in the Virgin Islands.

Health Minister Hon Carvin Malone (AL) has previously said testing for the virus that causes COVID-19 will be “ramped up significantly.”

“It is through extensive testing that we will be able to detect and contain any remaining cases of COVID-19, thereby minimising the risk of transmission in the Territory,” Hon Malone said on April 29, 2020.

The Virgin Islands has had 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3 full recoveries and 1 death.