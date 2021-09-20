BVI Under Siege. International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism

The United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 43/47 in 1988, declaring the period 1990 to 2000 the “International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism” and adopted a plan of action to accelerate the implementation of the 1960 Declaration on Decolonization. Two decades later, our region still faces the active presence of ‘colonies.’

In this series Beyond Britain, we explore the notions of self-determination by examining some Overseas Territories as agents of the status quo.

The British Virgin Islands (BVI), an overseas territory of the British government, presents an interesting case study as it now finds itself the subject of a Commission of Inquiry (CoI) from a simple recommendation by the former Governor, Augustus Jaspert.