BVI: Tourists cannot come to VI & ‘do what they want’- Premier Fahie

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- Premier and Minister of Finance Honourable Andrew A. Fahie (R1) has cautioned hoteliers and others in the tourism industry that tourists visiting the territory as of December 1, 2020, should not be allowed to do as they please with the government-imposed rules for keeping the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) at bay, while at their respective properties.

He said while it is understandable that the sector would be eager to make money, they should enforce the rules on their guests.

The Premier was at the time giving his contribution to the bill entitled, ‘COVID-19 Control and Suppression (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2020’ at the Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Third Sitting of the Third Session of the Fourth House of Assembly (HoA) in Duff’s Bottom, Tortola.

Don’t let guests dictate protocols!

“We cannot have persons visiting and when they come to your hotels or your boats or whatever and come with the mindset that they are coming to a small island state and they could do what they want. It will not be accepted,” he pointed out.

