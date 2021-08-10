BVI team defeats home team St Maarten in basketball showdown- but finishes third in 3-team basketball tournament won by USA Showtime



PHILIPSBURG, St Maarten- A basketball team from the [British] Virgin Islands were in action at a tournament in St Maarten at the weekend.The VI outfit played in the Last Man Standing Basketball Tournament at LB Scott Auditorium from August 6-8, 2021.

The Virgin Islands were unable to adequately prepare or get their usual stars to attend the tournament; however, in the spirit of sportsmanship a team was put together to take on the might of St Maarten and a team from the USA.

The VI boys were still able to beat St Maarten 78-69 on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The 3-team tournament, which boiled down to accumulated points, was won by USA Showtime with 184 points.