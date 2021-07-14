BVI Reports Fifth And Sixth COVID Related Deaths

Press Release

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

The Ministry of Health and Social Development is confirming the passing of one more person overnight and one today, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to six.

The deceased are a 48-year-old male and a 75-year-old female who were all patients at the Dr. D. Orlando Smith Hospital at the time of their passing.

Minister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone in expressing condolences to the family and loved ones on behalf of the Government of the Virgin Islands said that he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives as a result of this COVID-19 outbreak.

The Minister continues to call on the people of the Virgin Islands to adhere to established COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. The Minister also encouraged the community to remain vigilant and asked for persons to participate in the 21 Days Prayer and Fasting as we petition God for favour and mercy to get through this surge.

“The Government is committed to improving the health of the people of the Virgin Islands. We need our people to do their part to safeguard themselves to help stop the transmission of this virus,” he said.

The Hospital Admissions Summary statistics as of July 14 are as follows:

7 – persons admitted to ER (1 death)

18 – persons admitted to the COVID-19 ward (3 deaths)

1 – person admitted to Behavioural Health Unit

4 – persons admitted to ICU (1 death)

1 – person admitted to the Obstetric Unit

31 – hospital admitted patients (30 patients were unvaccinated, 1 patient vaccinated is COVID positive but admitted for medical reasons)

According to the Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Ronald Georges, as of July 13 there were 1559 active confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Territory.

“Persons must take COVID-19 more seriously. I cannot stress this enough. Let us help to reduce the outbreak by limiting person to person contact. If you have been asked to quarantine or self-isolate do so. More importantly, adhere to the strict curfew order where all persons are to be indoors from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Persons are also reminded to wear masks; sanitise or wash hands; and stand six feet apart,” Dr. Georges re-iterated.

The CMO further stated that all unvaccinated persons should get vaccinated. “Two jabs are better than one, and one jab is better than none,” he said.

Persons experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 are asked to complete the National Symptom Reporting Form by copying the following link: https://redcap.link/BVICOVIDSMR into your browser or scanning the QR Code with your camera.

Anyone who have been in contact with a positive case and/or symptomatic, should immediately isolate, minimise contact with members of the household and contact the Public Health Unit at 468-4936, 468-2274 or 468-2285 or 468-2278.

Please stay healthy and safe! We will get through this together.

The Government of the Virgin Islands is committed to improving the health of the people of the Virgin Islands.