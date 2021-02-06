BVI: Prominent Busibessman Rodney A. Simmonds & Andrew J. Skerritt confirmed as shooting death victims



-Police investigating alleged crime of passion as families left distraught

CARROT BAY, Tortola, VI – Prominent Virgin Islands (VI) businessman and The Boys Service Station co-owner Rodney A. Simmonds along with another man identified as Andrew J. Skerritt have been named as the victims in Friday’s, February 5, 2021 shooting deaths that have rocked the island of Tortola.

Both names have been confirmed to Virgin Islands News Online (VINO) by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Michael B. Matthews as a live police investigation into the deaths continue.

Sources told our newsroom that the bodies were this morning discovered with gunshot wounds. The body of Skerritt was found in Carrot Bay while the body of Simmonds was found in the Threadfall area of Sea Cows Bay.

Family gathering information – Sister of Skerritt

Meanwhile, speaking to our newsroom this afternoon, one of the sisters of Andrew said that while she knew both men, the family is still gathering information and will release a statement when the rest of the family is notified of the tragedy.

“Until we the siblings have decided we are ready to release information, we do not want anything out… the news can report what they want,” she said.