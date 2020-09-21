BVI Ports Authority Unveils a New Brand

September 18th, 2020 – Tortola, British Virgin Islands – The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA), the managing authority for all seaports for more than 30 years, unveiled today the launch of a new corporate brand identity. The organization will continue to be known as the BVI Ports Authority but a refreshed look was presented.

Branding research determined that evolving its brand identity, rather than completely changing its name, was the optimal decision. The reputation and equity built under its previous identity is a valuable asset, but no longer accurately reflected the organization’s direction, services and strategy towards achieving the BVIPA’s vision, “to become the regional leader in providing efficient seaport facilities where customer and employee satisfaction is paramount.” The way forward in this New Regular requires a refresh and reboot of the strategy to achieve its Mission and Vision. In the effort to chart the new way forward, the focal point of the new logo has become the anchor. In the words of the BVIPA’s chairman, Mr. Kelvin Hodge, “It is a symbol of hope, when lifted up from the water of a port, it represents a new adventure, a new voyage or journey. An anchor is raised when we enter a new era just as when a ship is about to set sail.” The main feature of the BVIPA’s new logo is the anchor but the new contemporary logo speaks to efficiency, clarity and directness as the BVIPA team charts the course for the future while remaining steadfast and resilient.

The rebranding is part of the organization’s strategy to evolve its business and create a foundation for new opportunities. The organization underwent a strategic restructuring early this year to better leverage its business; it updated its cargo and cruise booking system to allow for real-time bookings; it recently implemented a new pandemic plan to

ensure an uninterrupted supply chain, a new contactless payment service was recently offered to enhance customer services; and it is actively exploring new lines of business such as technical calls and warm layups.

Premier and Minister of Finance, Honourable Andrew A. Fahie who is also the Minister responsible for Ports commended the BVIPA for its work thus far, “I continue to have enormous confidence in the BVI Ports Authority’s team and its commitment in their continued role in keeping the supply chain moving during this pandemic and beyond.It is fitting that the anchor will now be the prominent feature of the rebranding, as the BVI Ports has shown us strength and steadfastness over the years, especially during this pandemic and will continue to be a source of stability in our New Regular.”

Premier Fahie further stated, “They are not waiting for the change to happen or for a date to move forward, they are moving forward, and they are staying ahead of the curve ready and set for when we open up this economy in the New Regular.”

In all, the branding embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its history. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and quality care, but also opens doors to the future. The BVI Ports Authority’s rebranding will be a phased transformation. The first phase was the unveiling of the new brand identity which additionally serves as a precursor to the organization’s 30th Anniversary celebrations. As the BVI Ports Authority moves forward on this journey with a new brand identity, it does so with BVILOVE.