BVI Police confirm Bob Hodge as victim of Tuesday night’s killinh

BY: BVI NEWS ON FEBRUARY 10, 2021

Earl ‘Bob’ Hodge

Police have confirmed former Customs Officer Earl ‘Bob’ Hodge as the victim of last night’s shooting incident in Hannah’s Estate.

The incident happened around 8 pm and no one else was injured, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said.

Police are treating Hodge’s death as a homicide.

“Police are asking persons who have information that can assist homicide detectives in their investigation to contact at RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339,” the RVIPF said in a press statement Wednesday morning.

Hodge, in the meantime, has been a person of interest for the United States Justice Department who accused him of participating in a regional drug trafficking organisation.

The US has made at least three unsuccessful attempts to have Hodge extradited for his alleged crimes.