BVI Police confirm Bob Hodge as victim of Tuesday night’s killinh
BY: BVI NEWS ON FEBRUARY 10, 2021
Police have confirmed former Customs Officer Earl ‘Bob’ Hodge as the victim of last night’s shooting incident in Hannah’s Estate.
The incident happened around 8 pm and no one else was injured, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) said.
Police are treating Hodge’s death as a homicide.
“Police are asking persons who have information that can assist homicide detectives in their investigation to contact at RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339,” the RVIPF said in a press statement Wednesday morning.
Hodge, in the meantime, has been a person of interest for the United States Justice Department who accused him of participating in a regional drug trafficking organisation.
The US has made at least three unsuccessful attempts to have Hodge extradited for his alleged crimes.
