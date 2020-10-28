BVI: No day trips into VI likely before March 2021- Hon Malone- Health Minister Carvin Malone said day tripping is not logistically possible at this time

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI- The tourism sector of the Virgin Islands that relies heavily on visitors coming into the territory on a day trip will have to wait at least another five months before it can begin to receive such tourists.Day tripping is especially dear to businesses on the sister island of Jost van Dyke. The island’s geographical location to the sister territory of the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) results in the heavy traffic of persons travelling for a day at the beach, a spa on the sea, tours of the island and- most popular- the bar indulgence and restaurant dining.With this being the lifeblood of Jost van Dyke, business owners were on the heels of government to devise a strategy that would allow for some level of commute to save businesses.‘One day cannot fit into four’- Hon MaloneMinister for Health and Social Development Honourable Carvin Malone (AL); however, was firm on the position that this is not likely before the end of the first quarter of 2021.“The concept of the day trip right now, the first one month, two months, three months, we need not fool anyone. How can one day fit into four days? So we have a situation where we have to be just straight up with people. We can’t go around the bush on this. One day cannot fit into four,” said Hon Malone, while a guest of the October 27, 2020, edition of the Honestly Speaking radio show with Claude O. Skelton-Cline.Justifying his position, Hon Malone said, “If we get the outbreak and then we have to close, then everybody suffers.”The Health Minister was at the time discussing concerns surrounding the reopening of the territory’s seaports to tourism activities.Additional protocols for seaports being strategisedThe seaports are scheduled to begin reopening in a phased approach from December 8, 2020.Hon Malone said while some of the protocols that are coined to be used for tourists arriving by air will also apply to seaport arrivals, some additional protocols are being strategised.