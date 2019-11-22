BVI MAN SLEEPS IN POLICE STATION YARD TO GET AWAY FROM WIFE’S OBEAH

Man sleeps @ police station; Accuses wife of witchcraft

EAST END, Tortola,VI- A married couple of 34 years has been advised to seek counselling to ensure their union is saved, after the husband chose to sleep in the yard of the East End Police station fearful that his wife is working witchcraft.

According to persons close to the man, his wife was controlling his every movement as she feared he would leave her.

Its is reported that last night, June 18, 2020, the straw that broke the camel’s back occurred while the man was attempting to sleep and couldn’t.

Obeah?

He alleged that as he attempted to sleep he kept feeling a weight over his body but upon opening his eyes he did see anyone. He, however, kept on feeling the pressure every time he closed his eyes, stating that he strongly felt it was “obeah” being worked on him by his wife.

He then got out of bed and headed to the police station to file a report.

It’s alleged he told police that his wife was being influenced by his wife’s family and that she has been committing the act on him because she feared he was going to end their marriage.

Controlling wife

He alleged that he feels like a prisoner in his home as his wife tries to control his every move.

Confronted by police, the wife allegedly admitted that she felt her husband wants to leave her but said she has not been using witchcraft on him.

Not taking her word, the man told police that he had no other place to go and was not prepared to go back to his home for the night. He then opted to sleep in his vehicle in the East End Police Station compound.

The insecure couple was advised to seek counselling and the woman was warned to keep the peace with her husband.