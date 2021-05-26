BVI has 1 recorded active COVID-19 case!- Health Minister

BAUGHERS BAY, Tortola, VI- The Virgin Islands (VI) is now seeing one recorded active case of COVID-19.

This was revealed by Minister for Health and Social Development Hon Carvin Malone (AL) who gave a COVID-19 update while on the VIP Let’s Talk radio show on ZBVI 780 AM on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The previous COVID-19 update from Government on May 13, 2021, had seen the Virgin Islands recording 38 active cases, 3 of which were local cases.

The Virgin Islands has been hailed regionally and internationally for its efficient handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

More details to follow.