BVI: Bar fights, incidents adding to already stressed situation– Skelton-Cline- urges bar owners to beef up on-premises security

October 21st, 2020 | BAUGHERS BAY, Tortola, VI – Social commentator and government consultant, Mr Claude O. Skelton-Cline has called on local bar and pub owners to put more security measures in place to prevent fights and other negative incidents on their premises.

Speaking on the Tuesday, October 20, 2020, edition of his Honestly Speaking show on ZBVI 780Am and live-streamed on Facebook, Mr Skelton-Cline said the incidents are only adding to an already stressed situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could put the entire country and entertainment industry in jeopardy.

Bars fought hard to Open – Skelton-Cline

“I know that you fought hard to get these bars open… I help you fight, and we know the challenges that we continue to have. We know there are challenges with bars throughout the world,” he said while urging bar owners to put measures in place.

Skelton-Cline’s calls come on the heels of an incident where a security guard at a nightclub in Long Bush was injured after he was reportedly attacked by a man wielding a machete on Sunday night, October 18, 2020.

Sources indicated that the man had become furious after he attempted to enter the nightclub without a mask and was stopped by the security guard, who allegedly told him a mask was required for entry.

The man after leaving the premises and returning with a machete, approached the security guard in an aggressive manner. It is alleged that the security guard allegedly reacted by holding on to the weapon; however, the man pulled the machete away, causing the security guard to sustain cuts to his fingers.

There has also been a video circulating on social media of a recent brawl in a local bar.

Populace urged to follow COVID-19 rules

Skelton-Cline said the VI populace to must follow the rules and reiterated calls for bar owners to beef up their security.

“Let me say something to us as a population and those of you who frequent the bars, we have rules out here and the rules are designed for the safekeeping of the whole population”

The man of the cloth continued, “Please ladies and gentlemen we cannot continue through our reckless behaviour… to put the whole country in jeopardy, it’s unacceptable.”

Bars and nightclubs in the Virgin Islands were ordered closed in late August due to a then spike in COVID-19 cases; however, were allowed to reopen earlier this month, providing they passed inspection by the Social Distancing Monitoring Task Force and certified by the Environmental Health Division.