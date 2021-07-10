BVI ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES RISE TO 1100
JULY 10, 2021 | 9:23 PM
BY RONN GRANT
(284Media)During a local radio programme this evening July 10th, 2021. Minister for Health and Social Development Hon. Carvin Malone announced the British Virgin Islands most recent Covid-19 active cases.
At present the total number of active cases in the territory of the BVI stands at 1100.
