BVI: 2 injured in accident involving SUV & motor scooter on ‘Elevator Road’

SEA COWS BAY, Tortola, VI- Two persons were taken to Dr D. Orlando Smith Hospital with injuries following an accident involving an SUV and a motor scooter sometime after 4:00pm today, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The accident took place on what is referred to as the upper ‘Elevator Road’, on the main island of Tortola.

It is unclear what were the circumstances that resulted in the mishap; however, the motor scooter appeared to have been hit with the front of the SUV.

Photos and videos sent to our newsroom showed two males lying on the ground.

A number of persons were also on the scene checking on the men before an ambulance arrived.

We will bring more details as they come in.