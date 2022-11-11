Business Can Search Online For Skilled Workers

BRIDGETOWN, 8 November, 2022 — While employers seeking to hire skilled labourers often use traditional forms of recruitment, such as by word of mouth, a businessman and recruitment expert is encouraging more of the region’s businesses to bring their recruitment process into the 21st Century.

“Thanks to the pandemic, more aspects of labour and employment have gone digital,” says Joseph Boll, CEO of Caribbean Employment Services Inc. “This is not just for working itself but also recruiting. Dozens of studies have shown that taking your recruitment online allows you to cast a wider net and attract a more talented pool of candidates. In this progressively modern day and age, it really is your best bet to finding not just who seems to be available but the absolute best person for the job.”

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Boll’s comments come as the region continues a rapid rebound from the worst of the pandemic, which devastated global tourism and wreaked havoc on many local economies accordingly. Indeed, Boll has previously commended regional governing bodies for their tremendous show of resilience in the face of the unprecedented economic turmoil brought on by the pandemic’s effects.

Most recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adjusted its outlook on Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) to suggest that regional nations focus on increasing its skilled labour force to encourage the ongoing economic recovery, close a labour participation and skills gap and foster economic resilience. Boll notes that while this prescription sounds intensive, it can be helped along with the use of digital talent services like those offered through Caribbean Employment Services Inc.

“Jobseekers no longer have to rely on who they know or which opportunities they happen to stumble upon,” says the CEO, “and employers no longer have to take a gamble on asking around for who knows who they can employ. There is a much simpler way to find the talent you need — or find your dream job — regardless of whether it’s white-collar jobs, blue-collar jobs or anything in between.”

